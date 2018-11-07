METAIRIE, La. — Dez Bryant has found a new team, agreeing to join the already prolific offense of the New Orleans Saints.

The former Cowboys wide receiver, who has been looking for a home since becoming a free agent in April, will now have a chance to catch passes from one of the most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history in Drew Brees.

“I look forward to building a rapport with him,” Brees said. “I look forward to getting him involved in this offense and just become a complement to all the guys that we already have. He’ll be a great addition.”

The 30-year-old Bryant and the Saints agreed to contract terms on Wednesday, and it remains unclear to what extent Bryant will play when New Orleans visits Cincinnati on Sunday.

Bryant spent his first eight seasons in the NFL with Dallas, and last season caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns, including a 50-yard scoring play, for the Cowboys.

VIKINGS: Minnesota claimed running back Ameer Abdullah off waivers from Detroit on Wednesday.

• Former Minnesota defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd filed a lawsuit against famed orthopedist Dr. James Andrews and several other parties for alleged negligence during a 2016 knee surgery that caused career-ending complications. Floyd is seeking at least $180 million for lost potential earnings.

JETS: Rookie QB Sam Darnold has a boot on his right foot and is not practicing, leaving his status for the team’s game Sunday against Buffalo in doubt.

If Darnold is unable to start, 39-year-old backup Josh McCown would take his place. McCown was the starter last season but hasn’t taken a snap this year.

DOLPHINS: The NFL fined the team $30,000 and Coach Adam Gase $15,000 for an injury-report violation a month ago involving quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

• Tannehill will rest his injured throwing shoulder for the next several days and has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Green Bay, meaning replacement Brock Osweiler will make his fifth consecutive start.

Share

< Previous

Next >