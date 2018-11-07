HOCKEY

Sean Day scored twice, Jason Salvaggio had two assists and the Maine Mariners held on for a 4-2 win over the Reading Royals on Wednesday in an ECHL game at Reading, Pennsylvania.

Day and Scott Savage scored in the first period, and Ryan Ferrill’s goal 6:49 into the second gave Maine (3-5) a 3-1 lead.

The Royals (5-2-1) cut it to 3-2 two minutes into the third, but Day scored his second goal less than a minute later to put Maine back ahead by two.

Chris Nell made 34 saves for Mariners, who stopped a three-game skid and won their first road game in franchise history.

NHL: T.J. Oshie left for the second time after taking Evgeni Malkin’s shoulder to the head but returned to score late and lift the host Washington Capitals over the rival Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1.

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby traded goals, and Oshie got the winner with 1:14 left.

• The league fined Edmonton Oilers forward Milan Lucic $10,000 for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Mathieu Joseph during their game Tuesday night.

WOMEN: Sydney Brodt scored with 1:38 left to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Canada in the Four Nations Cup at Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, the first meeting between the women’s hockey powers since the Americans’ shootout victory in February in the Olympic final.

Brodt beat goalie Shannon Szabados when a rebound bounced off the American and into the net.

Both teams were coming off opening blowout victories Tuesday night, the U.S. 5-1 over Finland, and Canada 6-1 over Sweden. The U.S., which is coached by former UMaine player Bob Corkum, is seeking its fourth straight title in the event.

COLLEGES

FIELD HOCKEY: Jaylin Grabau scored 47 seconds into the game, Addi Williams added two more first-half goals, and Endicott (18-4) knocked St. Joseph’s (19-2) from the NCAA Division III tournament with a 3-1, first-round victory at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Emma Rutledge scored for the Monks 3:16 into the second half off an assist from Arianna Kahler.

Megan Baker made eight saves for the Monks.

FOOTBALL: The University of Maryland has fired two trainers who were involved in the treatment of Jordan McNair after he collapsed on the field and subsequently died of heatstroke.

Coach DJ Durkin was fired last week.

Athletic department spokesman Dustin Semonavick said Wednesday, “The trainers that were previously on administrative leave are no longer employed at the university.”

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez will have surgery to remove debris from his left shoulder this week, but is expected to be ready by opening day.

• Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is expected to be ready for spring training following surgery on his left wrist Monday to remove a loose body.

MEDIA

FRAUD CASE: Craig Carton, the former co-host of a sports radio show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason, was convicted of fraud Wednesday in New York.

Carton’s lawyers said they planned to appeal the Manhattan federal court jury verdict. Sentencing was set for Feb. 27 on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.

Though the charges carry a potential penalty of 45 years in prison, any sentence was likely to be far less than that.

Carton was accused of swindling investors in a ticket reselling business.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Defending champion Martin Truex Jr. and his crew chief will move to Joe Gibbs Racing next season to remain in the Toyota organization after their race team folds in two weeks.

FORMULA ONE: Series and Hanoi officials say a street race in the Vietnamese capital will be added to the F1 calendar starting with the 2020 season.

