AUGUSTA — A 48-year-old Augusta man pleaded guilty this week to threatening neighbors with a loaded shotgun as they tried to bring him a plate of food.

Bruce M. Roy was ordered to serve four months behind bars with the rest of the three-year term for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon suspended and two years of probation. The hearing took place Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center.

Bruce Roy

Police say Roy rejected a meal from two neighbors before threatening to shoot them with a loaded shotgun. Earlier he had told them he had not eaten much lately.

During the Aug. 26 incident, he ordered the neighbors to go upstairs, telling them, “I’m not (expletive) around.”

They complied.

Roy later told police that he heard the neighbors saying they wanted to hurt someone and he believed it him.

Conditions of probation prohibit Roy from having firearms or other dangerous weapons and require him to undergo a psychological evaluation, counseling and treatment. Roy was also banned from contact with the neighbors.

The victim of the threatening told police that an hour earlier he and Roy had smoked marijuana together, and that he and a woman who lived in a neighboring apartment brought Roy a plate of food for dinner.

Betty Adams can be contacted at 621-5631 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >