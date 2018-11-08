TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — Police in Alabama say a man not wearing any pants fell through the roof of a Waffle House during a botched burglary and fought patrons before fleeing.

The TimesDaily reports Tuscumbia police Detective Wes Holland says 27-year-old Glenn Bost is being sought on criminal mischief and burglary charges. Another suspect hasn’t been identified. Police Chief Tony Logan says the Birmingham man tried to break into the restaurant’s office through the ceiling.

Logan says Bost went into a bathroom, tied the door shut with his pants and climbed into the ceiling. He says an underwear-clad Bost then fell into the dining area and fought off patrons trying to detain him. Logan says Bost then fled, leaving behind his pants that contained his driver’s license.

Police say Bost may have been on drugs.

