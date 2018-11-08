PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown was stopped Thursday for speeding over 100 mph in his Porsche, police said, just hours before the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Ross Township police told WPXI-TV that an officer was searching for a bank robbery suspect when a black Porsche sped by.

The officer pulled the car over and the driver was identified as Brown.

He was cited for reckless driving.

The Steelers said they were aware of the situation and wouldn’t have further comment. A message seeking comment from his publicist wasn’t returned.

BEARS: Two-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and top receiver Allen Robinson look as if they’re just about ready to return after missing Chicago’s past two games because of injuries.

Both players practiced without limitations for the second consecutive day.

The NFC North-leading Bears hope to have them back in the lineup Sunday at home against Detroit.

Robinson said he’s “100 percent” after missing victories over the New York Jets and Buffalo.

Mack, who suffered an ankle injury Oct. 14 at Miami and played the following week against New England, didn’t make himself available to reporters.

BRONCOS: Vance Joseph keeps losing games but not his locker room.

That’s why General Manager John Elway didn’t fire his coach at the bye week like so many fans were suggesting.

Despite Joseph’s 8-17 mark in Denver and a 3-6 start for the second straight season, Elway is encouraged by the growth he sees in the coach he contemplated firing last year and in the fight he sees in his scrappy team this year.

“At this point in time we’re going to stay the course. I think there’s enough good things that are going on …and the way that we’re playing,” Elway told the Broncos’ broadcasting partner, 760-AM in Denver. “I’m much more encouraged this year than I was last year.”

WALLY TRIPLETT, the trailblazing running back who was one of the first African-Americans drafted by an NFL team, died at age 92.

Triplett was the third African-American selected in the 1949 draft. He was the first of those draftees to play in a regular-season game.

Triplett was also the first African-American to start for Penn State, and in 1948 he and teammate Dennie Hoggard became the first African-Americans to play in the Cotton Bowl.

Triplett played in 18 games for the Lions from 1949-50. After serving two years during the Korean War, he returned to play for the Cardinals.

JETS: Josh McCown, a 39-year-old quarterback, will be under center Sunday against Buffalo in place of injured rookie Sam Darnold, who’s sidelined with a strained right foot.

“I’m ready to rule him out as a starter for this week,” Coach Todd Bowles said of Darnold. “I don’t know if I’ll rule him out yet for the game.”

That means Darnold still could be the No. 2 quarterback Sunday. If not, Davis Webb would be promoted from the practice squad to serve as McCown’s backup.

CARDINALS: Larry Fitzgerald needs to catch 33 receiving yards Sunday at Kansas City to move past Hall of Famer Terrell Owens into second place on the NFL’s all-time yards receiving list.

“Honestly, I don’t really think about it,” Fitzgerald said.

