WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Thursday morning after fracturing three ribs during a fall in her office Wednesday night, the court said.

Ginsburg, 85, was admitted to George Washington University Hospital early this morning for observation and treatment.

A statement from the court said that Ginsburg returned home Wednesday night but went to the hospital early Thursday after “experiencing discomfort overnight.” Tests showed that she fractured three ribs on her left side, the statement said.

Ginsburg has persevered on the bench despite several health issues, including scares from both colon and pancreatic cancer and a heart procedure in which she received a stent in her right coronary artery.

In 2012, Ginsburg disclosed to a reporter that she had recently broken two ribs in a fall but did not take time off because of the court’s heavy workload at the time.

During a speaking appearance in New York in July, Ginsburg said she expected to serve on the court for at least five more years.

Ginsburg’s hospitalization comes on the morning of the formal investiture of the court’s newest justice, Brett M. Kavanaugh. President Trump is among the dignitaries planning to attend the ceremony at the court.

Even in her advancing years, Ginsburg has a widely publicized regular exercise routine, known as the “RBG workout,” which includes push-ups, planks and arm curls. Asked about her health in the recent documentary “RBG,” the Supreme Court justice said she’s proud of keeping herself in shape to do her job.

Asked last year if she was contemplating retirement, she said, “As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it.” She has also reportedly hired law clerks through 2020, sending the message that she plans on sticking around.

Ginsburg is already five years past the average retirement age of the past 11 justices and is three years older than the recently retired justice Anthony M. Kennedy.

As a presidential candidate, Trump responded to her public criticism of him by calling on her to resign, tweeting that her “mind is shot.”

Samantha Schmidt and Robert Barnes contributed to this report.

