SANFORD — Domino’s promised to save carryout pizza, one pothole at a time, and will be doing just that in Sanford.

Thanks to an overwhelming number of nominations from its residents, Sanford was selected as a Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” grant recipient.

The city was awarded $5,000 to help fill in potholes on Sanford streets.

“Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that,” said Lee Prior, Sanford Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re thrilled that Sanford was selected as a grant recipient to help smooth the ride home for our carryout customers.”

Domino’s launched its Paving for Pizza program in June, asking customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair potholes.

Since the program was initiated, company officials say that Domino’s has received more than 137,000 nominations from 15,275 different zip codes in all 50 states.

