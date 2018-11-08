SANFORD — Domino’s promised to save carryout pizza, one pothole at a time, and will be doing just that in Sanford.

Thanks to an overwhelming number of nominations from its residents, Sanford was selected as a Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” grant recipient.

The city was awarded $5,000 to help fill in potholes on Sanford streets.

“Cracks, bumps and potholes can easily ruin a good carryout pizza, and nobody wants that,” said Lee Prior, Sanford Domino’s franchise owner. “We’re thrilled that Sanford was selected as a grant recipient to help smooth the ride home for our carryout customers.”

Domino’s launched its Paving for Pizza program in June, asking customers to nominate their town for a grant to repair potholes.

Since the program was initiated, company officials say that Domino’s has received more than 137,000 nominations from 15,275 different zip codes in all 50 states.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
sanford maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles