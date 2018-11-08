SALT LAKE CITY — Three players scored in double figures Thursday night as the University of Utah topped the University of Maine in men’s basketball, 75-61.

The Black Bears are 0-2 to start the season, losing their opener Tuesday night at Denver, 63-50.

Sedrick Barefield scored 18 points, Donnie Tillman had 15 and Parker Van Dyke chipped in 11 for the Utes, who led 45-28 at the half.

Isaiah White led the Black Bears with 24 points, and Terion Moss had 13.

The Black Bears play at the University of San Francisco at 5 p.m. Saturday.

OKLAHOMA STATE: Guard Michael Weathers, who was charged with grand larceny in September and suspended from the team, has been allowed to return to practice.

According to Payne County court records, Weathers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly concealing stolen property and received a two-year deferred sentence. He made a public apology on social media for what he called a “terrible decision” to steal a purse.

FOOTBALL

WISCONSIN: Standout nose tackle Olive Sagapolu will miss the rest of the season with a right arm injury, while quarterback Alex Hornibrook remains questionable for the game at No. 21 Penn State on Saturday.

Coach Paul Chryst said Sagapolu had surgery on Wednesday after getting hurt two weeks ago against Northwestern.

NOTRE DAME: No. 3 Notre Dame will start quarterback Brandon Wimbush against Florida State on Saturday for Ian Book, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) BAYLOR 116, SAINT FRANCIS 58: Kalani Brown scored 23 points, freshman NaLyssa Smith had her first double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Lady Bears (2-0) trailed briefly in the middle of the first quarter before rollingat Waco, Texas.

Chloe Jackson had 17 points, six assists and four steals for the Lady Bears, who won a second straight game against an overmatched opponent that reached the NCAA tournament last season before losing to a No. 1 seed.

Jess Kovatch scored 15 points for the Red Flash (0-2), whose 12th NCAA appearance ended in the first round against UConn last season. Nicholls State, which lost to Baylor 100-39 in the opener, fell to top-seeded Mississippi State.

(11) TEXAS 78, DUQUESNE 41: Lashann Higgs scored 20 points and Destiny Littleton added a career-high 15 points as the Longhorns opened the season with a win at home.

Jatarie White had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Longhorns. Kadri-Ann Lass led Duquesne (0-2) with 12 points.

