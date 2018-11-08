BASKETBALL

Russell Westbrook missed the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game Thursday night against the Houston Rockets because of a sprained left ankle.

Westbrook was hurt Monday night against New Orleans. After coming down hard on the side of his foot, he pounded the ground in frustration before limping off the court.

Westbrook missed the Thunder’s victory Wednesday night over Cleveland. He was spotted walking into Chesapeake Energy Arena on Thursday without a limp.

• Paul George scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 98-80 for their seventh straight victory.

Steven Adams had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Ferguson and Dennis Schroder each added 14 points for Oklahoma City. All five Thunder starters scored in double figures before the end of the third quarter.

James Harden scored 19 points, but made just 7 of 19 shots for the Rockets.

SOCCER

U.S. WOMEN: Jessica McDonald, making just her second appearance for the national team, scored in the 43rd minute and the U.S. women’s national team reached its 500th victory with a 1-0 win over Portugal in Lisbon.

The U.S. national team is 500-65-74 since its inception in 1985.

With the victory, the Americans remain undefeated this year at 17 wins and two ties.

The team has an unbeaten streak of 27 games (24 wins, three ties) dating to a 1-0 loss to Australia in the Tournament of Nations.

FOOTBALL

XFL: The XFL says former Buffalo Bills general manager Doug Whaley has been hired as the league’s senior vice president for football operations.

Whaley will report to commissioner and CEO Oliver Luck.

Whaley spent the majority of his career with the Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks. He was with the Bills from 2010-17 in a variety of roles before his promotion to GM from 2013-17.

The XFL kicks off in early 2020. The league will start with eight teams.

