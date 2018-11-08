WARSAW, Poland — A Polish court Thursday overturned a Warsaw city ban on a march organized by far-right nationalist groups, justifying the decision on constitutional grounds of the freedom of assembly.
The decision by Judge Michal Jakubowski is the latest development surrounding contentious, confusing preparations for an Independence Day march Sunday in the Polish capital to honor the country’s 100 years of independence.
Fears of open demonstrations of extremism and possible clashes with counter-protesters threatened to overshadow all other events on this year’s Nov. 11 Independence Day in Warsaw.
