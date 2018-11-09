CAPE ELIZABETH — Sgt. Paul Fenton, a 21-year veteran of the Cape Elizabeth Police Department, has been selected to become the town’s next police chief, Town Manager Matt Sturgis announced Friday.

Fenton will replace Police Chief Neil Williams, who is set to retire in December after 39 years on the force and 19 years in the department’s top spot.

Sturgis said he’ll ask the Town Council to confirm his appointment of Fenton at an upcoming meeting.

This story will be updated.

