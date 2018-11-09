WHERE: Robins Stadium, Richmond, Va.

KICKOFF: 3 p.m. Saturday

WEB: CAA.tv

ALL-TIME SERIES: Tied, 13-13

LAST MEETING: Oct. 3, 2015, won by Richmond, 48-17

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated Towson, 35-28; Richmond lost to Villanova, 45-21

WHEN MAINE HAS THE BALL: The Black Bears have struck a good balance between passing and running recently and will look to continue that against the Spiders. Redshirt freshman RB Ramon Jefferson is coming off a career-best 121 yards and three touchdowns against Towson. QB Chris Ferguson has averaged 258.2 yards passing in the last four games. Richmond’s defense is ranked last in the CAA (398.9 yards per game) so Maine can attack it either way. Expect Ferguson to spread the passing attack again and take shots downfield to Earnest Edwards and Micah Wright.

WHEN RICHMOND HAS THE BALL: The Spiders put the game in the hands of their quarterbacks and the Black Bears don’t know who they’ll face. Sophomore Joe Mancuso, who has started the last four games, suffered a concussion last week against Villanova. He was replaced by Kevin Johnson, who began the season as Richmond’s starter. Mancuso gives the Spiders a two-way threat. He leads the team in rushing (332 yards) and has completed 58 percent of his passes. Johnson doesn’t run, he but leads Richmond in completions and passing yards. Contrelle Simpson is the team’s top receiver, averaging 18.1 yards on each of his 36 catches, with five touchdowns.

KEY STAT: Richmond quarterbacks have thrown 17 interceptions, most in the nation.

OUTLOOK: Once again, this is a matchup of Maine’s CAA top-ranked defense (261.6 yards per game) against a prolific offense. Richmond ranks second in total offense (400.2 yards) and first in passing offense (279.8 yards). Much like last week, Maine’s pass rush will be the key. The Black Bears lead the CAA with 37 sacks and Richmond has given up just 18, fourth-best in the CAA. Richmond tends to turn the ball over, leading the CAA with 24, so look for Maine’s defense to be aggressive on the tackle. Richmond could have an edge in special teams. Richmond, behind Aaron Dykes, leads the CAA, and is fourth in the nation, in kick returns with a 28.0-yard average.

OF NOTE: Maine LB Sterling Sheffield has been added to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List. The award is given to the outstanding defensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision. Sheffield ranks in the top 10 in three defensive categories (sacks, sacks per game and sack yardage). … Maine has no injuries to report. … The Black Bears are 4-1 this year in games decided by seven points or fewer. … Richmond has struggled at home (1-3) and has back-to-back losses. … If Maine wins and both Delaware and Elon lose, the Black Bears are assured of at least a share of the conference title.

