RICHMOND — Firefighters from several towns helped extinguish a chimney fire that spread into the walls of a Weymouth Street home early Friday morning.

The residents of the home and their pets were able to get out of the home unharmed.

The 10 Weymouth St. home of Matthew Sonia and Mary Jo Dougherty was damaged, especially around the woodstove and chimney, but Fire Chief Matt Roberge said firefighters were able to save much of the structure.

The fire was reported at about 1:15 a.m. and firefighters were at the scene until about 4:30 a.m.

“It was a good stop by our department and the mutual aid departments that work with us,” Roberge said later Friday morning. “There was internal damage, around the woodstove and chimney, but there is a good portion of the house that is still in decent shape.”

There was heavy smoke coming from the house, and some fire inside, when firefighters arrived.

Roberge said the home would probably be livable, with some cleaning and repairs. The couple does have insurance on the home, he said. They also have family in the area with whom they could stay.

Weymouth Street is a short in-town street running between Pleasant and Front streets.

Front Street, which is also state Route 24, was closed during the fire because firefighters used a hydrant in the nearby waterfront park as a water source.

The blaze drew firefighters from area departments during the morning hours, according to a Facebook post by the Richmond Fire Department.

“Due to everyone’s hard work and quick response we were able to contain and put the fire out and save a good portion of the house for the family!” the Facebook post said “Great teamwork as always!”

Roberge said the fire appeared to start in the chimney and then spread into the walls of the home. He said he has not called in the state Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause.

Firefighters responded from area departments including Bowdoinham, Bowdoin, Dresden, Litchfield, Gardiner, Wiscasset, Randolph, and Pittston.

Keith Edwards — 621-5647

[email protected]

Twitter: @kedwardskj

