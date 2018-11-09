PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Dante Rivera scored 23 points and Joe Simpson and Jaylen LeRoy each added 21 as Plymouth State held on to beat St. Joseph’s 99-91 Friday night in a men’s basketball opener for both teams.

LeRoy scored 15 to help Plymouth State take a 52-38 lead into halftime.

Jack Casale scored a game-high 27 points with nine rebounds to pace the Monks, who trailed by 22 with 5:24 remaining but rallied to cut the lead to single digits, 95-86, with 1:05 left.

Marc Corey had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench, and Ian Mileikis and Nicholas Curtis each scored 13 for the Monks.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 77, MAINE-FARMINGTON 44: Katie Howe had two of her three 3-pointers in the third quarter to pace the offense and the Huskies they used a 25-7 advantage coming out of halftime to pull away and defeat the Beavers in the USM Veterans Day Tip Off at Gorham.

Howe finished with a team-high 11 points.

UMaine-Farmington’s Haley Felkel had 14 points.

ST. JOSEPH’S 72, EASTERN NAZARENE 47: Kelsi McNamara had 11 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Monks jumped to a 22-10 lead and rolled past the Lions in a mutual opener in the Curry College Tip-off at Milton, Massachusetts.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

PROVIDENCE 3, MAINE 1: Christina Putigna had a goal and an assist as the Friars (7-2-0, 4-1-0 Hockey East) scored three unanswered goals and handled the Black Bears (7-4-0, 3-4-0) at Providence, Rhode Island.

Tereza Vanisova opened the scoring for Maine with assists from Ali Beltz and Alyson Matteau 6:43 into the first period before Neve Van Pelt scored for Providence.

Kate Friesen gave the Friars the lead for good midway through the second period with a power-play goal and Putigna added an insurance goal late in the third.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 4, ENDICOTT 1: Julianne Sheehan scored 34 seconds into the third period with assists from Marykate Drinkwater and Carly Perreault to break a 1-1 tie and the Nor’easters (4-0, 3-0 Colonial Hockey Conference) scored the final three goals to pull away from the Gulls (1-1-1, 0-1-0) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

NORWICH 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Kirsten Watts scored with 6:37 to play in the second period to break a scoreless tie and Adrieana Rossini added an insurance goal 1:18 into the third as the Cadets (3-2-0, 3-0-0 New England Hockey) edged the Huskies (2-2-1, 2-1-0) at Northfield, Vermont.

Jill Hannigan had an unassisted goal for Southern Maine midway through the third period.

MEN’S HOCKEY

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 7, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 0: Aaron Aragon had a pair of second-period goals in the span 3:16 and Ben Churchfield turned aside 23 shots as the No. 8-ranked Nor’easters (2-1, 2-1 Commonwealth Coast) shut out the Golden Bears (0-3, 0-4) at Biddeford.

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, JOHNSON & WALES 2: Jack Bernie and Cody Braga each had goals for the Huskies (0-2-1, 0-2-1 New England Hockey) in a tie with the Wildcats (2-2-1, 0-0-1) at Gorham.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

BOWDOIN 3, WORCESTER STATE 1: After dropping the first set, the Polar Bears (28-1) rallied through the next three to defeat the Lancers (23-11) in their first-round match at the NCAA Division III tournament at Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Sophia Pahl led the way with 13 kills, 10 digs and three service aces for Bowdoin.

The Polar Bears will face Johns Hopkins in a second round match at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

SPRINGFIELD 3, MAINE MARITIME 0: Rachel Melampy had nine kills and three digs for the Mariners (22-7), who had their season end with a loss to the Pride (24-7) in straight sets, 25-15, 25-14, 25-19, at Providence, Rhode Island.

Maria Perez had a match-high 11 digs for Maine Maritime, and Avery O’Neal and Jessica D’Auria each added four kills.

Jen Donnelly had 12 kills for Springfield, and Sara Labradorf added 24 assists and eight digs.

