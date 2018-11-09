PORTLAND — For executing an Augusta couple early on Dec. 25, 2015, David W. Marble Jr., 32, of Rochester, New York, was sentenced Friday to life in prison.

The state sought two life sentences — to be served concurrently — for the intentional and knowing murders of an Augusta, Eric Williams, 35, and Bonnie Royer, 26, early on Dec. 25, 2015.

ERIC WILLIAMS BONNIE ROYER

The judge imposed a 75-year term for Williams’s death and a life sentence for Royer’s death, to be served concurrently.

In a sentencing memo, prosecutors called the case “a poster child for the devastation caused by out-of-state drug dealers coming to Maine and enlisting addicts to do their bidding.”

Marble was convicted by a jury July 18 in Cumberland County Superior Court and, after the jury verdicts, Justice Michaela Murphy convicted Marble of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Twenty people, mostly family members of Williams and Royer, watched the hearing and several addressed the judge.

“Eric was murdered execution-style; there was no mercy, he was just plain shot,” said Jeff Williams, Eric’s father. “The loss of our son is beyond words.”

He even got a small chuckle from the other family members when he noted that Eric’s nickname “Chunkie” came from his being thrown out at second base.

“They said he would have made it if he been a little thinner,” Jeff Williams said. As he spoke, a series of photos from Eric’s life played on a screen in court.

He talked of Eric’s friends holding a candlelight vigil after Eric’s murder, praising Eric’s personality and helpfulness.

“There’s no early parole for us; there’s no good time for us,” Jeff Williams told the judge. “It’s our request that the maximum penalty for this crime for which (Marble) was convicted be imposed, and that’s life without the possibility of parole.”

Marble’s head and shoulders slumped, and he looked down at the defense table as the victims’ family members spoke.

Most of the same family members had been present each day at Marble’s trial and other court hearings in the case that began in Augusta and was moved to Portland.

Marble, who did not testify at his trial, has been in custody since Dec. 29, 2015. In court on Friday, his short hair was braided, and he wore his usual dark-framed glasses and was dressed in a bright orange jail uniform. He had a small cross on a chain around his neck. After he sat at the defense table between his two attorneys, a Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputy removed Marble’s handcuffs.

The defense requested “a term of years that enables him to return to society a some point,” said attorney Neale Duffett.

Duffett said Friday that an appeal is planned.

The defense memo says Marble is the youngest of four children, had an abusive father, and later started a “Roc Starz business” with friends that performed at birthday parties and clubs.

“He acknowledges that despite his hard-working nature, he has recently made very poor choices to become deeply involved in drug trafficking in Maine,” Duffett wrote, also noting that Marble has a son and daughter.

Other than Duffett, no one spoke on Marble’s behalf, and Marble did not address the judge at the sentencing hearing. His mother, who had attended the trial, was not present for sentencing.

“We all suffer with depression on some level because of this,” said Victoria Beloin, who described herself as Bonnie Royer’s father’s partner, speaking on behalf of Royer’s family. She told Murphy that “after three years of Bonnie’s family enduring this pain,” may Marble be reminded of what he did when he wakes up every day in a prison cell.

Royer was 20-22 weeks pregnant when she was shot, a fact witnesses said was known to everyone, including Marble, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Marchese told the judge while listing factors in support of the state’s sentencing recommendation.

“It cannot be forgotten that Bonnie was alive for a period of time,” she said. “She called the 911 operator to say she was shot. She knew she would die and the unborn baby would die.”

A collage of photos of Royer’s life, including one of her visibly pregnant taken a few days prior to her death, was posted on an easel near the judge’s bench.

“She took it herself and sent it to me, said Christine Collins, Royer’s mother. “She wanted me to see how big her belly was getting.”

Eric’s older brother, Jason Williams, said that as a result of his brother being killed, his mother was unable to return to work despite having been employed for decades and his father had a heart attack.

“Facing this reality was and continues to be challenging,” said Jason Williams, adding that Christmas has been scarred for his family.

Authorities said that Williams bought drugs from Marble and also assisted him in dealing drugs.

The killings occurred after the drug-related relationship soured and Marble suspected — rightly as it turned out — that Williams and others had burglarized the apartment Marble was staying in while he was on a drug run to southern Maine.

Television sets, drugs, a gun and several backpacks were stolen during the burglary and some were recovered at Williams’ home.

On Oct. 5, Marble’s attorneys argued that he should get a new trial, saying a faulty search warrant was used to gain Marble’s cell phone site location data. Jurors were told that the cell phone had been tracked from Marble’s apartment in Augusta to the site of the killings in a rural section of Manchester, and then back to his residence.

Murphy ruled that while the search warrant application contained “ambiguous language,” there was ample probable cause to get the phone location. She also concluded that the jury was instructed properly on accomplice liability because the defense had suggested someone other than Marble had committed the crime.

Defense attorneys maintained that the nonprofessional witnesses who testified at the trial — all of whom received immunity from prosecution for their actions — were unreliable. In particular, they cited testimony by Timothy Bragg, who said he had bought two firearms for Marble, had driven Marble back from the area where the bodies were found, and had watched Marble throw away the gun used in the shootings near the railroad trestle in Augusta.

Officials said there was a big demand for drugs Christmas Eve, prompting Marble to make a drug run; and he heard later that while he was gone, Williams burglarized the Augusta apartment where Marble was staying.

So Marble arranged for Williams, who was with his girlfriend, Royer, to pick him up shortly after 3 a.m. Christmas Day and drive to the entrance of a gravel pit. Marble who was in the back seat of William’s Chevrolet Trailblazer, shot both once in the head, and then shot Royer a second time. Authorities said Marble killed as retribution for the burglary.

Marchese cited records showing that Marble’s cell phone — which he insisted to police could be used only by him — had been located all along the route from Augusta to the gravel pit off Sanford Road in the Summerhaven area of Manchester, where the killings took place.

At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Marchese said Marble “decided to show the other addicts what would happen if they crossed David Marble.”

Bragg testified — under a grant of immunity from the state — that he was at the scene and heard all three shots before driving Marble from the scene not once, but twice because Marble told him to turn around and return to the pit to collect his cell phone.

Marble’s case took on additional statewide prominence when he was among those referenced by Gov. Paul LePage in early 2016, with the governor saying drug dealers were coming to Maine with names such as “D-Money, Smoothie and Shifty” and “half the time they impregnate a young white girl before they leave.” D-Money, or Dee Money, is an alias of Marble’s, but the references to the alias were ordered removed from most court documents because his lawyers were concerned it could be inflammatory, given LePage’s use of the nickname.

Marble’s nickname on his Facebook page is “Dee Money.” A post apparently by Marble, which was put on Facebook shortly after the 2015 slayings, says, “This was a good Christmas after all everybody got to present this year and I was not in locked up.” Another of his posts says, “Forgive me GOD FOR I HAVE SIN. Spiritus Sancti.”

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: