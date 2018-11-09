BRUNSWICK — Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she is concerned by President Trump’s appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting U.S. attorney general.

Collins praised Jeff Sessions, who resigned as attorney general on Wednesday, calling him a man of integrity and great strength.

“He was unwavering when it came to protecting the integrity of the special counsel’s investigation,” said Collins, speaking at a Bath Iron Works facility. “When I read some of the comments that Mr. Whitaker has made about some of the parameters of the special counsel’s investigation, it is a great cause for concern.”

Whitaker’s comments about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation have Collins concerned that Whitaker might impede the investigation or the report it will produce about Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Collins said she would support legislation protecting Mueller’s work as special counsel. The Special Council and Integrity Act is a bill that would prevent White House interference into the investigation.

Maine Sen. Angus King also voiced support for the bill in the wake of Whitaker’s hiring.

“I talked with one of my colleagues last night who is a major co-sponsor of the bill to put some parameters around the president’s ability to fire the special counsel,” said Collins. “He is going to be pushing for that bill to be brought to the Senate floor. I, too, believe that the bill should be brought to the senate floor, debated and voted on.”

Collins said she doesn’t expect the bill to be well received by the president, but believes the show of support for the special counsel is needed.

“I know the president is never going to sign that bill into law and there are some legitimate constitutional issues,” said Collins. “Debating it and passing it would send a strong message that the special counsel’s work must be allowed to continue unimpeded.”

Collins said she hasn’t had much time to reflect on the results of the midterm election. In Maine, Democrat Janet Mills was elected governor, and the party won a majority in the Maine House and Senate.

Nationally, the results were mixed, with Democrats taking control of the U.S. House and Republicans increasing their majority hold in the Senate. Democrats also increased their number of governorships. Collins acknowledged some of the possible factors for the blue wave.

“I don’t know what the exit polls have shown,” said Collins. “I know that health care was an issue. I know that (the confirmation of Supreme Court) Justice Kavanaugh was an issue. I’m just not sure how it all interacts.”

Collins received a mix of praise and condemnation for her decision to back the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Hers was one of the key votes in placing him on the court amid accusations of a decades-old attempted sexual assault.

“This is an opportunity for people like me who try to bring people together to find common ground,” said Collins. “It’s not going to be one-party rule, we’re going to have support from both parties to get things done. Anyone’s who’s been elected wants to have accomplishments. My hope is that this will actually result in more significant accomplishments sent to the president.”

