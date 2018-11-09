A 16-year-old Harrison girl was airlifted to a hospital after she lost control of her car and struck a tree Thursday afternoon.

Police say the teen was driving a Toyota Rav4 south on Summit Road in Harrison around 3:20 p.m. when she lost control of the car, which went off the right side of the road, spun and struck a tree on the driver’s side. Speed was a factor in the crash, said Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken by Life Flight to Maine Medical Center in Portland. Police have not released her name or information about the extent of her injuries.

A second 16-year-old in the car was taken to Stephen’s Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: