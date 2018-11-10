Four girls and two boys from Maine earned All-New England honors Saturday at the 84th New England High School Cross Country Championships at Derryfield Park in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Kate Wiser, a sophomore from Pomperaug, Connecticut, won the girls’ race by 38 seconds, covering a muddy 5-kilometer course in 18 minutes, 4.1 seconds. Falmouth sophomore Sofie Matson was third in 18:49.

Also from Maine, Edward Little senior Jillian Richardson placed 15th in 19:19, Cape Elizabeth sophomore Lila Gaudrault 22nd in 19:24 and Maine Coast Waldorf sophomore Olivia Reynolds 24th in 19:27.

Two runners from rival high schools in West Hartford, Connecticut – senior Trey Cormier of Hall and freshman Gavin Sherry of Conard – finished 1-2 in the boys’ race. Cormier won in 15:56 with Sherry a second behind.

Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, a junior at Mt. Ararat in Topsham, finished sixth in 16:11. Bangor senior Gabe Coffey was 21st in 16:30.

The top 25 finishers earned All-New England designation.

In team competition, the girls of Bonny Eagle took 13th followed by Camden Hills. Champlain Valley of Shelburne, Vermont was the top girls’ team with La Salle Academy of Rhode Island second.

La Salle won the boys’ team competition with Bishop Hendricken of Rhode Island second. Maine’s top team was Greely of Cumberland in 21st of 30 teams. Scarborough was 23rd.

Share

< Previous

Next >