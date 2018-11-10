FREEPORT — The move to Class E in football proved to be quite fruitful for Freeport as the Falcons capped offed an successful season with a championship on Saturday.
Caden Benedict and Adam Ulrickson scored two touchdowns and Treyvon Murhammer disrupted the Cougars offense with 13 tackles as the Falcons recorded a 28-13 victory in the Class E state championship game.
Benedict secured the win with 5:02 left in the fourth quarter when he called for a fake punt from the Freeport 45. He took the short snap and went in untouched around the right side of the line.
After a 1-7 season in 2017 Freeport opted for Class E, a developmental league for teams struggling to keep the numbers necessary to field a team competitively. The No. 1 seed finished 9-1 with its only loss in Week 2 to Poland.
Second-seeded Dirigo, which also lost to Freeport 34-14 on Sept. 28, finished 8-2.
This story will be updated
