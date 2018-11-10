NORMAN, Okla. — Kyler Murray passed for 349 yards and ran for 66 and No. 6 Oklahoma survived a late two-point conversion attempt to beat Oklahoma State 48-47 on Saturday.

Taylor Cornelius connected with Tylan Wallace on a 24-yard TD pass to cut Oklahoma’s lead to one with 1:03 to play. Oklahoma State went for two, but Cornelius’ pass fell incomplete, and Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12, No. 6 CFP) recovered the onside kick.

Cornelius passed for a career-high 501 yards for the Cowboys (5-5, 2-5).

(1) ALABAMA 24, (18) MISSISSIPPI 0: Josh Jacobs ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass and host Alabama (10-0, 7-0 Southeast) got its second straight shutout in a victory over Mississippi State (6-4, 2-4).

(4) MICHIGAN 42, RUTGERS 7: Shea Patterson threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, Karan Higdon had two 1-yard scoring runs and Michigan (9-1, 7-0 Big 10, No. 4 CFP) kept its championship hopes intact with a win at Rutgers (1-9, 0-7).

(7) WEST VIRGINIA 47, TCU 10: Will Grier threw three TD passes, and West Virginia (8-1, 6-1, No. 9 CFP), seeking a berth in the Big 12 championship game, had no trouble with the Horned Frogs (4-6, 2-5) in a rout at home.

(8) OHIO STATE 26, (24) MICHIGAN STATE 6: Drue Chrisman kept Michigan State (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten, No. 18 CFP) pinned back with a sensational second half of punting, and Ohio State (9-1, 6-1, No. 10) eventually pulled away to a road victory.

(10) WASHINGTON STATE 31, COLORADO 7: Gardner Minshew II overcame a slow start and three fourth-down failures to lead Washington State (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 8 CFP) at Colorado (5-5, 2-5).

TENNESSEE 24, (12) KENTUCKY 7: Jarrett Guarantano threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Callaway on the final play of the first half and Darrell Taylor had four sacks for host Tennessee (5-5, 2-4 SEC) against Kentucky (7-3, 5-3, No. 11 CFP).

STONY BROOK 17, DELAWARE 3: Donald Liotine ran for 170 yards on 27 carries, and his 33-yard scoring run with 5:27 left finished off a win for the Seawolves (7-3, 5-2 Colonial Athletic) over visiting Delaware (7-3, 5-2).

TOWSON 41, ELON 10: Tom Flacco threw three touchdown passes, Aidan O’Neill set Towson’s single-season field goal record and the Tigers (7-3, 5-2 CAA) routed host Elon (6-3, 4-2).

JAMES MADISON 48, RHODE ISLAND 31: Ben DiNucci threw for four scores and ran for another and James Madison (7-3, 5-2 CAA) beat Rhode Island (5-5, 3-4 CAA) in Virginia.

NEW HAMPSHIRE 24, ALBANY 10: Carlos Washington Jr. broke loose for a 93-yard TD run, Evan Horn picked off an Albany pass in the Great Danes’ end zone for a score, and New Hampshire (4-6, 3-4 CAA) won at home.

