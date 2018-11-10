SACO — Thornton Academy raced to an early three-touchdown lead and defeated defending state champion Scarborough, 53-21, in Saturday’s Class A South final at Hill Stadium.

The top-ranked Golden Trojans improved to 10-0, ended No. 2 Scarborough’s season at 7-2 and advanced to meet Portland (9-1) in next Saturday’s final at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Thornton seized control with a 12-play, 60-yard drive lasting 7-minutes and 7 seconds – which included conversions of third-and-9, fourth-and-2 and third-and-7 – and went up 7-0 on an 18-yard pass from Kobe Gaudette to Ethan Logan.

On the final play of the first quarter, Anthony Bracamonte weaved through the defense for a 38-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.

After Scarborough fumbled away the ensuing kickoff, Gaudette’s 18-yard touchdown on a keeper made it 20-0.

The Red Storm got life in the final minute of the half, recovering a fumble and pulling within 20-7 on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Chase Cleary to Jared Quintiliani with 5 seconds to go.

The second half began wild, as Bracamonte had an 82-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and Jarett Flaker countered with an 80-yard touchdown runback of his own to make the score 28-13.

Scarborough made things interesting when Cleary hit Flaker for a 38-yard touchdown and Cleary connected with Zach Alofs for the two-point conversion to make it 28-21, but on the next play, Bracamonte broke away for a 78-yard score.

After Thornton recovered a squib kick, Grant Dow scored on a 4-yard run for a 40-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter. There, Dow iced it with a 1-yard TD and Bracamonte capped a 300-yard rushing day with a 92-yard score.

