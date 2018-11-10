I am pleased by Janet Mills’ election.

However, I have a thought for her success in office. When the dust has settled, she should sit down with Shawn Moody and talk with him about his ideas for strengthening the state of Maine.

I have known Shawn for over 20 years. He is a good and compassionate man. While his ideas might have a different skew, this might be the start of bridging the huge divide in our state. Mills will be a grand governor who will serve the state well. I thank her for all her past service and for her future ideas and goals.

Frances Thurston Doucette

Gorham

