The Nov. 7 article “Rivals so close in 2nd District that ranked-choice votes will determine the winner” ends with this statement: “To put it another way, a few thousand independent voters going one way or another are going to decide who will represent Maine’s 2nd District for the next two years.”

That is simply untrue and completely mischaracterizes the voting process by ignoring all the other voters who voted for Bruce Poliquin and Jared Golden.

The only material difference is that we now require a winner to have the majority of the vote. Because we now require a majority, there will be a runoff election. The votes for that election have been cast and are about to be tabulated (saving the state an enormous amount of money over a separate election).

To put it another way, everyone who voted in the 2nd District election will decide who will represent Maine’s 2nd District for the next two years.

Paul Faulstich

Yarmouth

