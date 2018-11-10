PATRIOTS THIS WEEK

Patriots (7-2) at Titans (4-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Spread: Patriots by 61/2

Outlook: Incentive-intangibles point to a home-team upset. The Patriots bounced Tennessee from the playoffs last season. Titans Coach Mike Vrabel played for Bill Belichick, and offensive coordinator Dean Pees is a Belichick protege. That stuff aside, the Patriots are way better and Marcus Mariota ain’t outscoring Tom Brady.

Prediction: Patriots, 27-21

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (3-5) at Eagles (4-4), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Spread: Eagles by 71/2

Outlook: The real Game of the Week might be the Thursday nighter, but here’s a great rivalry in an NFC East so wide open (mediocre) that both of these teams still think they’re in it. This should rise to the Sunday night stage, lifted by mutual desperation. Dallas has been awful (0-4) on the road and has lost nine in a row after playing on Monday night, while Philly is on a 7-1 run in night games.

Prediction: Eagles, 20-17

UPSET OF THE WEEK

Giants (1-7) at 49ers (2-7), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)

Spread: 49ers by 3

Outlook: Why the upset? The Giants had a bye week to figure how to downsize Nick Mullens from last week’s unexpected wonderboy to the raw and inexperienced QB he is, although giving Giants coaches that much credit may be faulty. Mostly I’m counting on the 49ers, who have failed to cover in 10 consecutive games as a home favorite, to find a way to make the Giants look good.

Prediction: Giants, 23-21

OTHER GAMES

• At Packers (3-4-1, -10) over Dolphins (5-4), 37-20: Miami’s best shot might be that Green Bay – after facing the Patriots last week and with roadies to Seattle/Minnesota on deck – might sort of not pay attention to this game. Except the Packers’ scant margin of error in the playoff chase assures they’ll be on high alert here.

• At Bears (5-3, -61/2) over Lions (3-5), 24-20: Detroit is on a 9-1 run in the series and the Bears are on a nine-game losing streak in division games, but the Bears get Khalil Mack and WR Allen Robinson back.

• Saints (7-1, -51/2) over At Bengals (5-3), 34-23: This game was on my upset radar, but Cincy is missing top WR A.J. Green, and Drew Brees is facing the NFL’s worst-ranked pass defense.

• Falcons (4-4, -5) over At Browns (2-6-1), 30-20: This game also was on my upset radar, just on pure hunch. Then logic barged in and reminded me a hot Matt Ryan will feast on a bad and injury-wracked pass defense.

• At Colts (3-5, -3) over Jaguars (3-5), 24-20: Jags get RB Leonard Fournette back, and an upset would not shock. Indy has scored 30-plus in three straight games for the first time since 2010, and healthy Andrew Luck looks better than ever.

• At Chiefs (8-1, -161/2) over Cardinals (2-6), 31-16: Kansas City hasn’t been this big a favorite since 1992. Can see KC winning by 40 anyway, but am hunching the Cardinals stay within the big number.

• At Jets (3-6, -7) over Bills (2-7), 17-6: Jets stink. Bills stink worse. One is a smelly sock. The other is dead fish rotting on a pier. Sam Darnold is out, but the Jets have a capable backup QB in Josh McCown. The Bills do not, and may have the worst offense ever.

• At Buccaneers (3-5, -3) over Washington (5-3), 28-23: Cannot seem to get Washington games right. So with great trepidation I like the Bucs at home, thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick starting. Washington’s O-line is a holy mess.

• Chargers (6-2, -10) over At Raiders (1-7), 34-13: Philip Rivers has been great, the Chargers have won five straight and aren’t far behind the Pats/Chiefs in the AFC hierarchy. The Raiders have lost four in a row and seem to be quitting on Jon “I Miss the TV Booth” Gruden.

• At Rams (8-1, -10) over Seahawks (4-4), 27-21: The Rams, coming off their first loss, are too big a favorite. They only beat Seattle 33-31 in their first meeting, and the Seahawks actually have been better (3-2) on the road this year. Pick assumes iffy Seattle RB Chris Carson is good to go.

Last week: 9-4 overall; 9-4 vs. spread

Season: 93-39-2, 76-54-4

By Greg Cote, Miami Herald

Share

< Previous

Next >