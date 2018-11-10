AMHERST, Mass. — Quinn Hewitt scored in the 85th minute and the St. Joseph’s College men’s soccer team beat Middlebury 2-1 in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament on Saturday.

Noah Robinson scored in the first half for St. Joseph’s (21-0), which advances to play Amherst in the second round at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Daniel O’Grady tied it in the 79th minute for Middlebury (10-4-3).

Blake Mullen finished with seven saves for the Monks.

MONTCLAIR STATE 1, COLBY 1 (Montclair wins 4-3 in PKs): The Red Hawks (17-1-3) tied it late in regulation then won the penalty kick shootout 4-3 to beat the Mules (8-6-5) in the first round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Montclair, New Jersey.

Lucas Pereira scored in the first half to give Colby a 1-0 lead. Chaz Burnett scored in the second to tie it for Montclair State.

CONN. COLLEGE 4, THOMAS 0: Manny Balbontin had two goals as the Camels (13-2-2) handled the visiting Terriers (14-5-1) in an NCAA Division III first round game in New London, Connecticut.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SWARTHMORE 5, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Lizzie King scored twice and Marin McCoy had two assists as the Phoenix (15-2-2) beat the Monks (16-3) in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania.

Haley DaGraca scored in the 31st minute off an assist from McKenzie Murphy for the Monks, while Adia Grogan finished with 16 saves.

MIDDLEBURY 4, UMAINE-FARMINGTON 1: The Panthers (16-1-2) scored three goals in the second half to beat the Beavers (8-13) in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament in Middlebury, Vermont. McKenna Brodeur scored for UMF.

WILLIAMS 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Brianna Binder scored 29:13 into the first half, and the defending champion Ephs (16-1-2) beat the Nor’easters (10-8-2) in the first round of the NCAA DIII tournament in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

CINCINNATI CLERMONT 1, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 0: Taylor Malucky scored unassisted in the 64th minute and the Cougars (13-2) held off the Seawolves (12-3) in an USCAA Division II Pool Play game in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dana Siriois made 11 saves for the Seawolves.

VOLLEYBALL

BOWDOIN 3, JOHNS HOPKINS 0: Caroline Flaharty and Sydney Salle each had nine kills as the Polar Bears (29-1) beat the Blue Jays (22-8) in straight sets (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the second round of the NCAA DIII tournament in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Bowdoin advances plays Babson in the third round at 2 p.m. Sunday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

SAN FRANCISCO 93, MAINE 50: Charles Minlend scored 22 points with five 3-pointers and the Dons (2-0) made 14 of 29 shots from 3-point range to beat the Black Bears (0-3) in San Francisco.

Andrew Fleming and Sergio El Darwich scored 14 points apiece for Maine, which shot 39 percent from the field (21 of 54).

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 82, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES 69: Ryan Cloutier had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Jacobee Burpee added 15 points and the Seawolves (4-1) beat the Panthers (1-2) at Albert M. White Gymnasium in Albany, New York.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN MAINE 55, THOMAS 36: Alexa Srolovitz scored all nine of her points in a 23-6 first quarter and Victoria Harris scored a game-high 13 points off the bench as the Huskies (2-0) beat the Terriers (0-2) in a non-conference game at Hill Gym in Gorham.

ST. JOSEPH’S 72, FRAMINGHAM STATE 59: Kelsi McNamara scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter, Julia Champagne added 17 as the Monks (2-0) beat the Rams (1-1) in Milton, Massachusetts.

Hannah Marks added 10 points for the Monks.

SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 72, ALBANY COLLEGE OF PHARMACY AND HEALTH SCIENCES 28: Nyakuoth Mach scored a game-high 15 points and the Seawolves (4-0) jumped out to a 38-14 lead at halftime en route to a win over the Panthers (0-2) in Albany, New York.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

CASTLETON 3, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Jocelyn Forrest, Ali Stevens and Nicolle Trivino all scored as the Spartans (2-2-1, 2-0-1 NEHC) beat the Huskies (2-3-1, 2-2) in Rutland, Vermont.

Katie Nolan scored for Southern Maine.

CONNECTICUT 4, MAINE 1: Four different players scored as the Huskies (6-5-1, 3-5-0 Hockey East) beat the Black Bears (7-5, 3-5) in a Storrs, Connecticut.

Leona Sim, Briana Colangelo, Natalie Snodgrass and Catherine Crawley all scored for UConn. Lydia Murray gave Maine a 1-0 lead in the first period.

ENDICOTT 2, UNE 0: Ashlie Jones had a goal and an assist, and Courtney Sullivan also scored for the visiting Gulls (2-1-1, 1-1 Colonial Hockey) against the Nor’easters (4-1, 3-1) at Biddeford.

Julia Benjamin made 26 saves for the Nor’easters.

MEN’S HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 2, SUFFOLK 0: Adam Papayoanou and Cody Braga each scored in the first period and the Huskies (1-2-1, 1-2-1 NEHC) defeated the Rams (2-3, 0-2) in Gorham.

Michael Levine stopped 25 shots for Suffolk, and Paul Leger recorded 20 saves in the shutout for Southern Maine.

UNE 8, WESTERN NEW ENGLAND 1: Aaron Aragon scored two goals, and Ryan Bloom and Brady Fleurent each had a goal and two assists as the Nor’easters (3-1, 3-1 CCC) routed the Golden Bears (0-5, 0-4) at West Springfield, Massachusetts.

Derek Mecrones, Brett Mecornes, Liam Neuman and Dylan Bengtson also scored for UNE. Ben Churchfield and Tate Sproxton combined for 20 saves.

