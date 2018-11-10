Alize Johnson had 27 points and 20 rebounds as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Maine Red Claws 133-105 in a G League game Saturday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Walt Lemon Jr. led Maine (1-3) with 23 points and six assists. Marcus Georges-Hunt added 17 points.

Stephan Hicks scored 17 points for Fort Wayne (2-1).

NHL

Mattias Ekholm scored 2:27 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 5-4, improving their road record to 8-0.

Ekholm took a cross-ice pass from Kyle Turris and sent the puck over Stars goalie Ben Bishop for the win.

• Jeff Skinner and Sam Reinhart rallied Buffalo with goals late in the third period, Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt scored in the shootout and the Sabres beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in Buffalo, New York.

• Sean Couturier had two goals and an assist, Brian Elliott made 33 saves and the Flyers beat the slumping Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 in Philadelphia.

GOLF

PGA: Matt Kuchar had one rough hole but enough birdies to atone for it , posting a 6-under 65 for a four-shot lead in the Mayakoba Golf Classic at Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Kuchar hit a wild drive on the par-4 14th and had to get up-and-down to salvage a bogey. That was the only big mistake for Kuchar, who is going after his first PGA Tour title in more than four years.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Scott McCarron moved into position to win the season points race, birdieing the final two holes for a one-stroke lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix. McCarron shot a 5-under 66 and had an 18-under 195 total.

LPGA: Gaby Lopez shot a 1-over 73 to finish one stroke ahead of Ariya Jutanugarn in the Blue Bay tournament in China, capturing her first title on the tour, despite bogeys on the last two holes.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Sergio Garcia bogeyed the final hole but still led by two strokes going into the final round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City, South Africa.

AUTO RACING

XFINITY SERIES: Christopher Bell saved his season by winning at ISM Raceway outside Phoenix to snag a spot in the series championship.

The win was the series-high seventh of the season for Bell, who needed the victory to advance after crashing in the previous two races.

Justin Allgaier, the regular-season champion, was eliminated after finishing 24th. Elliott Sadler, who is retiring after next week’s race, also was eliminated.

FORMULA ONE: World champion Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position at the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo after clocking a record 1 minute, 7.281 seconds around Interlagos to edge Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel by 0.093 seconds.

TENNIS

FED CUP: Barbora Strycova and Katerina Siniakova won singles matches to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 lead over the defending champion United States in the final at Prague.

Strycova rallied from a set down to defeat Sofia Kenin, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 Siniakova dispatched Alison Riske, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Yuki Yanagita homered and drove in four runs to lead Japan to a 12-6 win over the MLB All-Stars and a 2-0 lead in the six-game exhibition series.

