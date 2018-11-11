Local & State
Updated November 11
Profiles in courage: A Veterans Day salute to Mainers who served
Men and women share the trauma, grit and pride that characterize those who served their country on the front lines and behind the scenes.
Sam Kelley looks back on the loss of a soldier and the trauma it has caused him.
For many women who deciphered top-secret intelligence during World War II, their own code proved the hardest to break.
Dick Clark of Saco survived many firefights and returned to Maine to lead "a good life in many ways."
Col. Diane Dunn's 30-year career in the Maine Army National Guard includes a 10-month stint overseeing supply convoys out of Kandahar Airfield.
Conrad Lebourdais recalls historic events he witnessed in World War II.
Michael Liscomb was so worn down by the years of pain and multiple surgeries that he actually welcomed being told he might lose his leg.
Kelly Thorndike turns his inner torments from Iraq into an art project to help veterans find their voice and stay alive.
Brenda Dearborn's feet never touched the ground, but for one day in February 1975, she provided security on a plane pulling out refugees before the fall of Saigon.
Graham Alvord looks back on a remarkable life of service at home and abroad.
Royall Dodge recounts his near-death experience of looking for land mines in the dark.
