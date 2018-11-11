WESTBROOK — Thirty-nine military veterans, some who use canes and wheelchairs, were honored on Veterans Day at Stroudwater Lodge, a senior assisted-living community in Westbrook.

Some of them veterans of World War II, the elderly honorees received special certificates and words of praise for their military service. The ceremony Sunday morning was one of many events taking place across the state during the three-day holiday weekend. Sunday also marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts, accompanied by a police color guard, spoke at the ceremony, noting that those being honored were among the country’s 41.8 million military veterans.

“You made a difference and you still make a difference today,” Roberts said.

Maine has only about 1,917 Word War II veterans left, with the population shrinking by nearly 68 percent in the past five years. Veterans of the Vietnam War make up the biggest population of veterans, with 38,095 statewide, followed by 37,341 Gulf War veterans and 6,040 Korean War veterans.

John Porter, 91, was honored for his nearly 23 years as a Navy Seabee, the nickname of those who served in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions. He performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his trumpet.

“I’ve been playing since I was in seventh grade,” Porter said.

Viola Palmacci was one of two women veterans at the ceremony. Palmacci, 95, served as a nurse in the U.S. Army Air Force.

“I love being a veteran,” she said. Friends and family members helped celebrate the day. Ruth Lowell, 93, a lifelong Westbrook resident, said it reminded her of her late husband, who joined the Navy during World War II.

“We are very proud of them,” Lowell said.

Connie Levecque, 90, said her brother was lost in action during Word War II, but was later found and went on to fight in Korea as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Roberts said the generations that followed the oldest veterans are grateful for them.

“You have made it possible that we are able to live free and safe,” the police chief said.

Then Porter raised his trumpet and played taps before the honorees and their guests were feted with cake and coffee.

