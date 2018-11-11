The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Benefits and Resource Guide provides information on hundreds of resources statewide, ranging from behavioral health and counseling to education, employment, housing, legal and financial affairs and health care. The guide can be found online at www.maine.gov/veterans/resources
Here’s a sampling of other organizations dedicated to helping Maine’s veterans:
Vet to Vet Maine
207-571-5512
Email: [email protected]
Maine Military
and Community Network
888-365-9287
Easterseals Maine, Military
and Veterans Services
207-828-0754
easterseals.com/maine (click on “Our Programs”)
Maine Department of Labor
mainecareercenter.gov (click on “Veterans Resources”)
Travis Mills Foundation
Email: [email protected]
The Summit Project
Maine Veterans Project
Preble Street Veterans
Housing Services
207-956-6556
800-377-5709
preblestreet.org (follow links from “What We Do”)
Maine Veterans Homes
800-278-9494
WomenVetsUSA – Maine
855-829-6636
Veterans for Peace/Maine
Email: [email protected]
United Veterans of Maine
207-492-2190
The American Legion
Veterans Resources – Maine
207-873-3229
mainelegion.org (Click on “Resources”)
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Veteran Service Office
207-623-5723
Email: [email protected]
