Here’s a great storytelling event in Portland featuring local farmers talking about their connection with their land and how it affects the food they produce. Bonus: an archaeologist who studied a Lincoln County farm from top to bottom. This Thursday, Maine Farmland Trust presents “The Land that Sustains Us: Stories from the Field” at the Maine Historical Society.

Jan Goranson of Goranson Farm in Dresden will be one of two farmers speaking. (If you shop at Portland Farmers’ Market, the probability that you’ve bought her food is very high.) The other is John Bunker of Super Chilly Farm, who is widely acknowledged to know more about Maine heritage apples than just about anyone else in the state.

The third storyteller is Sarah Loftus of the Northeast Archaeology Research Center. In the summer of 2017, Loftus spend six weeks at Rolling Acres Farm, a Maine Farmland Trust property that hosts artists for residencies (and other cool things like exhibits and educational events). She dug deep into the history of the Jefferson farm and produced a book at the end of it, detailing the farm’s story. Loftus has a master’s degree in archaeology from University College London and a doctorate in anthropology from Syracuse University.

Before or after the talk, you can pop into the historical society’s yearlong exhibit, “Maine Eats: The Food Revolution Starts Here.” Local food will be served after the program. — MARY POLS

WHAT: “The Land that Sustains Us: Stories from the Field”

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Maine Historical Society 489 Congress St., Portland

HOW: Admission is $10 for members of the historical society, $15 for all others. Buy tickets at the door or in advance online at mainehistory.org/events

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: