As year-round residents of Vinalhaven island, my family and I rely on the Maine State Ferry Service for transportation to and from the mainland.

As of Nov. 4, the state ferry service no longer allows vehicles to be turned on during the 75-minute ferry crossing. With winter fast approaching, this will mean that elderly, disabled and/or sick passengers who are unable or unfit to leave their vehicles will either be subjected to freezing temperatures within their vehicles or run the risk of injuring themselves or infecting others in an attempt to seek warmth in the cabin.

I am an expectant mother, due to give birth at the end of December, and the prospect of bringing my newborn daughter, who will have an undeveloped immune system, into an overcrowded, unsanitary and uncomfortable cabin during flu season is terrifying and simply unacceptable.

It is my understanding that this new restriction has been imposed because of the flash of light that occurs when a vehicle is turned on, which, at night, can affect the captain’s ability to see. I understand how this could be an issue if the ferry boats were running after dark, but the recent change to the ferry schedule has corrected this issue by running the last boat at 3:15 p.m.

I’m just one of many island residents who are discouraged by the actions of the state ferry service, and it is with great sadness that residents of Vinalhaven are facing this blatant risk to the health of our elderly, disabled and youth without any consideration or reasonable explanation from the Maine State Ferry Service.

Claire Jackson

Vinalhaven

