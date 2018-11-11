How rewarding, for once, to read all the good news that’s fit to print! I’m referring to the Nov. 4 column by Bill Nemitz: “Town of Millinocket reinvents itself – and its Memorial Library.”

Kudos to the town for reinventing itself commercially, but special warm kudos go to the many supporters of the town’s library for hiring the new library director, Matt DeLaney, who was recently named Maine’s 2018 Outstanding Librarian of the Year!

I’m sure it warmed the hearts of the many of us who believe that, as Nemitz stated: “If commerce is a community’s lifeblood, the local library is its soul.”

Gunnel Larsdotter

Portland

