The Maine Warden Service’s search for a missing hunter from New Hampshire ended Sunday afternoon after game wardens discovered his body in a wooded area in New Portland known for tree stands that the hunter liked to use.

Lt. Kevin Adam, search and rescue coordinator for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, in a press release said the body of 59-year-old Todd Babula of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was discovered around 3:30 p.m. in an area north of the ITS 84 snowmobile trail between Route 27 and Atwood Hill Road in Somerset County.

The warden service said Babula was last seen Friday at about 1 p.m. near a snowmobile trail in New Portland, where he has a camp and has hunted for years.

The warden service said Babula’s uncle dropped him off to hunt at about 1 p.m. Friday near Babula’s truck which had become stuck earlier in the day on the ITS 84 snowmobile trail. Babula made arrangements to have some local neighbors help him free his truck later in the afternoon.

Babula had not been seen or heard from since. His uncle reported him missing at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Game wardens responded and found Babula’s truck, and started searching for Babula on Saturday night without success.

Wardens continued their search Sunday with help from search dogs, aircraft and local residents.

After his body was found, wardens notified the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Babula’s cause of death has not been determined.

Share

< Previous

Next >