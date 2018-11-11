PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Matt Kuchar ended a drought of more than four years without a PGA Tour victory Sunday by closing with a 2-under 69 and holding up through a few nervous moments down the stretch to win the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

Kuchar had a four-shot lead going into the final round. But after making two bogeys over the first 67 holes in the tournament, he made two bogeys in two holes on Nos. 14 and 15, and his lead shrunk to one shot when Danny Lee made a 20-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the 16th hole.

Lee finished with two pars for a 65.

Kuchar still wasn’t entirely in the clear. His 15-foot birdie attempt rolled about 3 feet by the hole on No. 17 and he had to make that for par. And on the 18th, he left his 30-foot birdie putt about 3 feet short and had to roll that in to win by one shot.

The 40-year-old Kuchar had gone 115 starts on the PGA Tour since his last victory, in the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head in April 2014.

CHAMPIONS: Vijay Singh rallied from six shots behind with his career-best round on the tour, a 10-under 61 that gave him a four-shot victory in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship at Phoenix and gave Bernhard Langer the season title and $1 million annuity.

Langer won the Schwab Cup for the fifth time, and fourth in the last five years.

Scott McCarron was in position to capture the Schwab Cup for the first time, needing only to win the final tournament of the season provided Langer didn’t finish among the top three. Langer tied for 13th.

McCarron, however, faded badly. He hit a tee shot out-of-bounds on No. 3 to make double bogey and was never under par at any point in the final round. He hit over the green into a corporate grandstand behind the 17th hole and made another double bogey, closing with a 72 and tied for third.

EUROPEAN: Lee Westwood came from behind to win the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa, overturning a three-shot deficit at the start of the final round to deny Sergio Garcia a wire-to-wire win and Louis Oosthuizen a victory at his home tournament.

Westwood closed with an 8-under 64 for 15 under and a three-shot win over Garcia (70). Oosthuizen (69) was third on 11 under.

