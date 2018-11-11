AMHERST, Mass. — Fikayo Ajayi scored twice in the first half to help Amherst to an early 3-0 lead, and the Mammoths held on to defeat St. Joseph’s 4-2 in the second round of the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament Sunday.

Kuma Onyejose scored in the 41st minute for St. Joseph’s (21-1-1), and Jackson Taylor cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 51st minute. Felix Wu answered for Amherst (14-4-1) in the 66th minute.

Blake Mullen stopped seven shots for St. Joseph’s, while Bernie White recorded five saves for Amherst.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SUNY-ESF 1, SOUTHERN MAINE CC 0: Alyssa Hughes scored in the 63rd minute and SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry (9-5) defeated Southern Maine Community College (12-5) in their final pool-play game at the USCAA Division 2 national championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Dana Sirois recorded six saves for SMCC, which was eliminated from championship contention when it lost 1-0 to Cincinnati Clermont on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL

BABSON 3, BOWDOIN 0: Allie Puccio recorded 17 kills, and Elizabeth Cameron had 32 assists and 12 digs to lead the Beavers (26-8) to a 25-21, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Polar Bears (29-2) in the third round of the NCAA Division III tournament in Babson Park, Massachusetts.

Bowdoin got 13 kills from Ashley Williams, 33 assists from Kate Kiser and 26 digs from Lisa Sheldon. The New England Small College Athletic Conference champions set a school record for wins.

Share

< Previous

Next >