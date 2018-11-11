HOUSTON — James Harden scored a season-high 40 points and Chris Paul added 26 to help the Houston Rockets to their first home win of the season, 115-103, over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

The Rockets, who had lost the last two games of a season-long five-game road trip, dropped their first four home games.

The Pacers got within 8 on a basket by Cory Joseph with about 90 seconds left, but Paul made a layup a few seconds later to put the game out of reach.

HORNETS 113, PISTONS 103: Tony Parker scored 24 points, Kemba Walker had 24 points and seven assists and Charlotte won at Detroit.

Cody Zeller added 14 points to help Charlotte win for the third time in four games.

MAGIC 115, KNICKS 89: Terrence Ross scored 22 points, Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Orlando cruised at New York.

Harlem native Mo Bamba played his first NBA game at Madison Square Garden and had 15 points and eight rebounds. Evan Fournier added 12 points for the Magic, who have won two straight and four of five.

NOTES

ROCKETS: General Manager Daryl Morey denied a report that said Carmelo Anthony’s time with the team will soon come to an end.

The New York Times had a sourced report Sunday saying Anthony has been notified that he will soon be waived.

HEAT: Dwyane Wade says he is going to miss at least another week before returning to the team while ensuring that his wife and newborn daughter are doing well enough for him to resume playing.

Wade and his wife became parents of a daughter born via a surrogate. The baby was born about three weeks early.

Share

< Previous

Next >