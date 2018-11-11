BOSTON — Jaroslav Halak stopped 37 shots to help the Boston Bruins to an 4-1 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

David Pastrnak scored again, and Danton Heinen, Jeremy Lauzon and Brad Marchand also had goals as Boston won for the fourth time in six games. Halak has won all three starts against the Golden Knights while allowing a total of five goals.

Cody Eakin scored for Vegas, and former Bruins goalie Malcolm Subban finished with 33 saves. The Golden Knights lost for the third time in four games on their road trip.

One day after his second hat trick of the season, Pastrnak scored on the power play for his league-leading 16th goal to cap the scoring with 3:52 left.

The Bruins had seven power plays, including three two-man advantages.

Heinen scored on a tip 2:54 into the game, and Lauzon got the first of his career into an empty net as he took advantage of Subban’s misplay off the end boards with 2:09 left in the opening period.

Marchand made it 3-0 just as a Bruins power play ended when he flipped the puck past Subban from his knees at the top of the crease, 58 seconds into the second period.

Eakin converted a pass from Alex Tuch with 9:05 remaining in the middle period to get Vegas on the scoreboard.

COYOTES 4, CAPITALS 1: Richard Panik and Alex Galchenyuk each had a goal and an assist, and visiting Arizona became the latest team to take advantage of Washington’s penalty-killing struggles.

Galchenyuk and Vinnie Hinostroza each scored on the man advantage. Washington has allowed six power-play goals in its last four games.

WILD 3, BLUES 2: Mikael Granlund scored his 10th goal of the season in the third period to lift Minnesota to a win at St. Louis.

Devan Dubnyk made 29 saves, and the Wild won for the 10th time in their last 12 games. They completed a franchise-record seven-game road trip at 5-2.

Zach Parise and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota.

JETS 5, DEVILS 2: Mark Scheifele had two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg to a win at home.

Nikolaj Ehlers added a goal and an assist, and Jack Roslovic and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had two assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (two goals, 17 assists).

Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck stopped 34 shots.

PANTHERS 5, SENATORS 1: Aleksander Barkov scored twice during Florida’s five-goal second period and the Panthers won their fourth straight, at Sunrise, Florida.

Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist, and Frank Vatrano and Troy Brouwer also scored. Mike Hoffman had two assists and has points in 12 straight games, one short of Pavel Bure’s franchise record.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, and former Portland Pirates goalie Mike McKenna stopped 35 shots in his first start of the season. Regular starter Craig Anderson was given a rest after playing in Saturday’s 6-4 win at Tampa Bay.

