Pat Gallant-Charette of Westbrook has been selected for induction into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame and will be inducted in a formal ceremony in Melbourne, Australia in March.

Gallant-Charette, 67, added to her lengthy swimming resume on June 30 when she became the oldest person to complete the triple crown of open water swimming by swimming around Manhattan Island.

At age 60 in 2011, Gallant-Charette covered 20.2 miles across the Catalina Channel off Southern California and at age 66 in 2017, she swam 20.9 miles across the English Channel.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Roger Federer lost his opening match at the finals for the first time since 2013 as he went down 7-6 (4), 6-3 to Kei Nishikori on Sunday in London.

Six-time champion Federer will now likely need to win his remaining two round-robin matches to keep alive his chances of claiming the 100th title of his career.

Earlier, Kevin Anderson made a confident start to his ATP Finals debut with a 6-3, 7-6 (10) victory over Dominic Thiem.

FED CUP: Katerina Siniakova won the first reverse singles in Prague to lead the Czech Republic to its sixth Fed Cup title in eight years.

Siniakova saved two match points before defeating Sofia Kenin 7-5, 5-7, 7-5 to give the Czechs an insurmountable 3-0 lead over the defending champion United States in the best-of-five final.

It was the first victory for the Czechs over the United States after four defeats in the Fed Cup.

SOCCER

MLS: Daniel Royer scored twice in a 2:44 span late in the second half, and the New York Red Bulls advanced to the Eastern Conference finals with a 3-0 win over visiting Columbus that overturned a first-leg deficit.

New York won the two-leg playoff on 3-1 aggregate.

• Josef Martinez scored two goals and host Atlanta United won a playoff series for the first time in franchise history, knocking off New York City FC 3-1 in the second leg of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Atlanta won the series 4-1 on aggregate.

• Daniel Salloi scored two goals and host Kansas City beat Real Salt Lake 4-2 for Sporting’s first playoff win in five years.

It gave Sporting a 5-3 series win on aggregate to advance to face the Portland Timbers in the Western Conference finals.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, helping his Mercedes team to take the Formula One constructors’ title.

The British driver finished 1.4 seconds ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen completed the podium at Interlagos.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: Yadier Molina and J.T. Realmuto homered to lead the MLB All-Stars to a 7-3 win over Japan for their first win of the six-game exhibition series in Tokyo.

Realmuto hit a solo homer to right in the fourth and Molina added a three-run, opposite-field shot to right in the fifth to make it 5-1.

