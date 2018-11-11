DURHAM, N.C. — Zion Williamson had 27 points and 16 rebounds, and No. 4 Duke pulled away to beat Army 94-72 on Sunday.

Cameron Reddish finished with 25 points and a third freshman – RJ Barrett – had 23 while Williamson added six blocked shots and four assists for the Blue Devils (2-0).

Playing five days after routing No. 2 Kentucky in the Champions Classic, they shot 49 percent but couldn’t shake the Black Knights (1-1) until the final 10 minutes, finally pulling away with an 11-0 run keyed by 3-pointers from Barrett and Reddish.

(5) VIRGINIA 76, GEORGE WASHINGTON 57: Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome scored 20 points each and Virginia (2-0) rolled past George Washington (0-3) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

Guy scored 17 in the first half as Virginia opened a 42-17 lead at the break.

(10) MICHIGAN STATE 106, FLORIDA GULF COAST 82: Nick Ward had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Joshua Langford added 18 points to lead the host Spartans (1-1) past FGCU (1-2).

(17) FLORIDA STATE 80, TULANE 69: Terance Mann had 21 points and 10 rebounds, PJ Savoy added 14 points and Florida State (2-0) wore down a feisty and seemingly improved Tulane (0-1) squad at New Orleans.

(18) MISSISSIPPI ST 77, HARTFORD 59: Quinndary Weatherspoon scored a season-high 22 points for host Mississippi State (2-0) in a win over the Hawks (0-3).

(20) TCU 79, ORAL ROBERTS 62: Alex Robinson scored 23 points, Desmond Bane added 22 and TCU (2-0) never trailed against Oral Roberts (1-2), taking a 23-6 lead in the first seven minutes.

WOMEN

(2) CONNECTICUT 85, OHIO STATE 53: Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points and host UConn opened its quest for a 12th national title with a rout of the Buckeyes (1-2).

Crystal Dangerfield had 18 points and Napheesa Collier added 17 for the Huskies.

(4) BAYLOR 65, (23) ARIZONA STATE 59: Nalyssa Smith had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Bears (3-0) overpowered Arizona State (1-1) inside in a game played on the Navajo Nation in Fort Defiance, Arizona.

(7) STANFORD 115, IDAHO 71: Alanna Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds, and Stanford (2-0) had its most points since 1994 in a home win over Idaho (1-1).

(9) MARYLAND 82, DAYTON 71: Kaila Charles scored 22 points, freshman Taylor Mikesell added 15 and host Maryland (2-0) won for the second time in three days, beating Dayton (1-1).

(10) SOUTH CAROLINA 94, ALABAMA STATE 38: Te’a Cooper scored 17 points in her South Carolina debut to lead the Gamecocks’ in their opener at Alabama State (0-2).

Share

< Previous

Next >