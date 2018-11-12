PORTLAND
Locker Project, food bank begin anti-hunger effort
The Locker Project, through a partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank, has debuted a Food Pantry and Fresh Food Giveaway Program for families of preschoolers at the Opportunity Alliance Head Start program.
The early childhood education program serves children from low-income families.
The new pantry at the Cumberland County Head Start headquarters at 215 Congress St. in Portland will be a source of healthy nourishment for all enrolled families.
For more information or to get involved, visit www.mainelockerproject.org.
-
Business
Planet Dog bought by Denver pet products company
-
Local & State
Westbrook home severely damaged in Monday fire
-
Life & Culture
New exercise guidelines say starting as young as 3 is best
-
Business
Oyster company eyes expansion, but opponents warn of shell game
-
Local & State
New Hampshire police capture 'armed and dangerous' man