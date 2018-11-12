PORTLAND

Locker Project, food bank begin anti-hunger effort

The Locker Project, through a partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank, has debuted a Food Pantry and Fresh Food Giveaway Program for families of preschoolers at the Opportunity Alliance Head Start program.

The early childhood education program serves children from low-income families.

The new pantry at the Cumberland County Head Start headquarters at 215 Congress St. in Portland will be a source of healthy nourishment for all enrolled families.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.mainelockerproject.org.

