Ah, good morning and, ho hum, another mass shooting. It seems now good sport in America – as American as baseball, apple pie and our own homespun National Rifle Association – a national treasure.

The assurance that this American spectator sport will persist lies in the verifiable fact that absolutely nothing will be done to end the NRA’s cultish control over Congress by the passing of a single common-sense gun control measure.

The Romans had their Colosseum and their gladiators; we have government-sanctioned gun violence, as natural and routine as a pickup backyard dogfight. If only Congress could sell tickets to the next event, we might even make a dent in the national debt.

Nothing to be done! We wash our hands though they be stained with the blood of thousands who died too soon, too horribly. Three cheers for the NRA, and the Congress and current Oval Office occupant who serve it!

When will we tire of this? When?

Lisa Stathoplos

Wells

This story was edited at 9:35 a.m. on Nov. 12 to delete an inadvertently produced sentence.

