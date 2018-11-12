BIDDEFORD — Elyssa Nicholas opened the scoring with a 3-pointer 44 seconds into the game, giving the University of New England women’s basketball team a lead it would not relinquish during a season-opening 69-47 victory over Becker (1-2) on Monday night.

Sadie Nelson’s 3-pointer stretched the lead to 12-2 on the way to a 48-24 halftime lead.

Guard Ashley Coneys paced University of New England with 12 points. Nelson and Jocelyn Chaput added 10 each. Adrianna Dowdy had 15 for the Hawks.

(1) NOTRE DAME 75, PENN 55: Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points as the host Irish (2-0) pulled away from Penn in the second half.

The Quakers fell to 1-1.

POLL: The top five remained unchanged with Notre Dame, UConn, Oregon, Baylor and Louisville leading the way.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(7) NORTH CAROLINA 90, STANFORD 72: Kenny Williams scored 12 points after starting the season by missing his first 10 shots, and the Tar Heels dominated the first half to win their home opener.

The Cardinal (2-1) got no closer than 15 points after halftime.

POLL: Duke changed everything about who AP Top 25 voters considered to be the nation’s best team with a single dominating performance against marquee foe Kentucky last week.

The Blue Devils jumped from fourth to first in the first regular-season poll, leapfrogging Kansas at the top after a blowout win against Kentucky.

