TORONTO — Anthony Davis had 25 points and a season-high 20 rebounds, E’Twaun Moore scored a season-high 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat Toronto 126-110 on Monday night, snapping the Raptors’ six-game winning streak.

Jrue Holiday had 29 points and matched a season high with 14 assists, and Julius Randle added 17 points and 12 rebounds as New Orleans won its third straight following a six-game losing streak.

The Pelicans outscored the Raptors 72-42 in the paint and snapped a six-game losing streak against Toronto.

76ERS 124, HEAT 114: Joel Embiid scored 35 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and Philadelphia added to Miami’s early-season struggles by topping the Heat in Miami.

The win came hours after the 76ers finalized a trade with Minnesota to land four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who was in Philadelphia and not with the club in Miami. Butler will be introduced at the 76ers’ facility in Camden, New Jersey, on Tuesday, before he flies to Orlando and makes his debut with Philly on Wednesday against the Magic.

JJ Redick scored 25 points, Furkan Korkmaz scored 16 and Ben Simmons and Mike Muscala each had 13 for Philadelphia.

TIMBERWOLVES 120, NETS 113: Nets guard Caris LeVert sustained what appeared to be a severe right leg injury during the second quarter of Brooklyn’s loss at Minnesota.

WIZARDS 117, MAGIC 109: John Wall had 25 points and 10 assists, Bradley Beal added 21 points and Washington won consecutive games for the first time this season, beating Orlando in Washington.

Jeff Green added 18 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Washington, which lost at Orlando on Friday night to fall to 2-9 before winning at Miami.

THUNDER 118, SUNS 101: Paul George matched his season high with 32 points and went 6 of 10 from 3-point range, Dennis Schroder added 20 points and nine assists, and Oklahoma City won at home.

NOTES

BULLS: Chicago expects forward Lauri Markkanen to miss more time than it initially anticipated because of a left elbow injury he suffered in the preseason.

