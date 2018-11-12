NEW YORK — Todd Bowles is staying put as coach of the New York Jets.

For now, at least.

Todd Bowles has won just 23 games with the Jets, including three this season, but is expected to keep his job. Associated Press/ Phelan M. Ebenhack Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

It was business as usual Monday for Bowles, whose job status appeared extremely shaky after the Jets’ embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, their fourth consecutive defeat that dropped the team to 3-7.

“We picked a bad day to have a bad day,” Bowles said.

No doubt about it.

Fans at MetLife Stadium booed the team throughout and chanted for the Jets to fire Bowles. That sentiment was echoed by many fans on social media and sports radio. Several stories also speculated that the time to make a change would be now with the Jets heading into a bye-week break.

Instead, owner Christopher Johnson opted to not fire Bowles. The two were scheduled to have their usual Monday meeting, but no change in Bowles’ status was expected.

“What gives me faith that I’m the right guy? I coach football,” Bowles said. “As a coach, you go back to the drawing board. And that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll come back and we’ll prepare better and get ready for the next one.”

He is 23-35 during his run with the Jets, a .397 winning percentage that is better than just one coach in franchise history with at least 30 games in charge: Rich Kotite (.125).

RAVENS: Quarterback Joe Flacco is nursing a hip injury that could threaten his availability for Sunday’s game against Cincinnati.

With the Ravens coming off a bye, Flacco received an additional week of rest and treatment after sustaining the injury on Nov. 4 in the opening minutes of a 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh.

Coach John Harbaugh said that Flacco’s status against the Bengals could be a game-time decision.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles linebacker Denzel Perryman will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

Coach Anthony Lynn said Perryman injured the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee during Sunday’s 20-6 win against Oakland.

BILLS: It appears as if journeyman quarterback Matt Barkley’s successful debut as Buffalo’s starter will be limited to one outing.

A day after a 41-10 win at the New York Jets, in which Barkley breathed life into an anemic offense in his first NFL start in nearly two years, Coach Sean McDermott announced rookie Josh Allen will reclaim the starting job once he’s healthy.

GIANTS: Former New York Giants running back Ron Johnson, who was the first black player to be a captain of the Michigan football team, has died. He was 71.

BENGALS: Cincinnati fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, a day after their historically bad performance in a 51-14 loss to the Saints.

New Orleans scored on every possession except the last one during the rout.

JAGUARS: Center Brandon Linder will have season-ending surgery on his right knee.

EAGLES: Cornerback Ronald Darby has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season.

RAMS: Receiver Cooper Kupp is out for the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee.

