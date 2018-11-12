NEW YORK — Henrik Lundqvist stopped 25 shots to lead the surging New York Rangers to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Filip Chytil and Brett Howden scored to help Lundqvist get his 437th career win, tying Jacques Plante for seventh place on the NHL’s all-time list. The Rangers improved to 6-0-1 in the last seven.

Lundqvist made two big saves on Vancouver’s rookie sensation Elias Pettersson in the closing seconds to preserve the win.

Nikolay Goldobin scored and Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves for the Canucks, who snapped a six-game point streak (4-0-2).

HURRICANES 3, BLACKHAWKS 2: Sebastian Aho scored 1:16 into overtime and host Carolina beat Chicago, spoiling Cam Ward’s emotional return to Raleigh, North Carolina.

Teuvo Teravainen and Micheal Ferland scored power-play goals 66 seconds apart late in the second period for Carolina, which has earned points in three straight and beat Chicago for the second time in four nights.

Ward stopped 37 shots, Jonathan Toews scored a deflected goal and Alex DeBrincat added a goal, but the Blackhawks lost their eighth straight.

NOTES

The National Hockey League announced a tentative $18.9 million settlement with more than 300 retired players who sued the league and accused it of failing to protect them from head injuries or warn them of the risks involved with playing.

The lawsuit, consolidated in federal court in Minnesota, was by far the largest facing the league. The NHL, as it has for years, did not acknowledge any liability for the players’ claims in the proposed settlement and it can terminate the deal if all 318 players or their estates don’t elect to participate.

The settlement is much less than the billion-dollar agreement reached between the NFL and its former players on the same issue of head injuries. Each player who opts in would receive $22,000 and could be eligible for up to $75,000 in medical treatment.

