TENNIS

Novak Djokovic made an impressive start to his campaign for a sixth ATP Finals title by dismissing John Isner 6-4, 6-3 on Monday in London.

The Wimbledon and U.S. Open champion nullified Isner’s usually destructive serve.

Alexander Zverev came from a break down in both sets to defeat Marin Cilic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1).

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: David Pearson, a NASCAR pioneer and longtime rival of Richard Petty, died Monday of unspecified causes. He was 83.

Pearson was a three-time Cup champion and his 105 career victories trail only Petty’s 200 on NASCAR’s all-time list.

Born just outside of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Pearson made his NASCAR debut in 1960 and was initially nicknamed “The Fox.”

SOCCER

U.S. TEAM:Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former American coach Jurgen Klinsmann, has been added to the U.S. roster for exhibition games against England and Italy and could make his national team debut.

