Three hunters got stuck in a bog in New Gloucester on Monday evening and were “cold and wet up to their hips” when they were later rescued, a fire official said.

Capt. Scott Doyle of the New Gloucester Fire and Rescue Department said the hunters became stuck in a bog off 495 Intervale Road, which is also Route 231.

The hunters’ call for help – sent via an Apple Watch – was received around 6:30 p.m. Doyle said 20 staffers from the fire and rescue department responded, as did members of the Maine Warden Service.

The hunters’ cellphone coordinates helped rescue teams locate them.

“Dispatchers told responders that the hunters had been in the water upwards of 30 minutes and that they were lost and very cold,” Doyle said in a statement.

When the rescuers reached the hunters, Doyle said they were “found to be cold and wet up to their hips.”

Rescue crews led the hunters, who were not immediately identified, from the wetland area to safety.

Despite being cold and wet, the hunters refused to be taken to a hospital and were allowed to leave.

“This is the outcome that we prefer to have – no injuries and everyone is going home,” Doyle said.

Before the rescue operation began, a command post was established in the vicinity of 550 Intervale Road at a Little League field. The group was divided into two search parties, one of which followed the railroad tracks, while the second party entered off Cobb’s Bridge Road.

Doyle said his crews recently simulated a situation in which a hunter fell from a tree. Crews trained for a night rescue, skills that came in handy Monday night.

