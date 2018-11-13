Although Westbrook chew toy maker Planet Dog’s wholesale and manufacturing operation has been sold to a Denver-based pet products distributor, its retail store in Portland will remain locally and independently owned, a company spokeswoman said Tuesday.

Most of Planet Dog’s 13 corporate office employees in Westbrook have been offered jobs in Colorado, but the 15 retail store employees will stay put, said Elizabeth Fagan, the company’s director of marketing.

Related Headlines Planet Dog of Westbrook purchased by Denver pet products company

In addition, Planet Dog’s manufacturing operations in Maine and New York will continue to operate as usual under the new owner, Fagan said.

Planet Dog was purchased in October by The Kyjen Co., a Denver-based portfolio company of J.W. Childs Associates, a private-equity firm based in Boston. Kyjen does business under the name Outward Hound. Terms of the Planet Dog acquisition were not disclosed.

The Planet Dog retail store in Portland will continue to be owned and operated by company founder Alex Fisher, Fagan said. It will continue to sell the same products and services, and customers will not notice any changes, she said.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: