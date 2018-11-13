I laughed out loud when I read the headline on the story about Janet Mills’ WGAN radio interview, “Governor-elect: Time for attitude change in Augusta” (Nov. 9, Page B1).

Well, that will be very easy. For at least the next two years, Maine will be governed by only one party and our new governor will get a new attorney general, most likely one whose personal policies mirror her own. Voila, a new attitude in Augusta!

The only fighting will be over how much they can raise taxes on Mainers to pay for all the promises that they’ve made.

Susan Gillis

Cape Elizabeth

