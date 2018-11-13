The College Football Playoff rankings held steady at the top, with Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan an unchanged first four from last week.

The third rankings of the season were drama-free Tuesday night after every top-10 team won last weekend. In fact, the entire top 10 stayed the same, the first time that has happened in the five seasons since the CFP was born.

With three weekends left until the final selections are made on Dec. 2, Georgia was fifth and Oklahoma was sixth. LSU, Washington State, West Virginia and Ohio State rounded out the top 10.

UCF moved up one spot to No. 11.

IOWA STATE: The 18th-ranked Cyclones will be without junior running back David Montgomery, one of their best players, for the first half of one of the bigger games in school history.

Montgomery, the Big 12’s second-leading rusher, will miss the first two quarters of Saturday’s showdown at No. 13 Texas (7-3, 5-2) after being ejected for throwing a punch during last week’s win over Baylor. Iowa State didn’t even bother to appeal Montgomery’s suspension, instead chalking it up to a lesson learned and a chance for his backups to respond.

DIVISION III: Earlham College is Richmond, Indiana, has suspended its football program after a fifth consecutive winless season and a Division III record 53 straight losses.

The Quakers finished the season with a 70-6 loss to Rose-Hulman last Saturday. On Tuesday, interim president Avis Stewart announced the college will suspend the program for the 2019 season. A committee of alumni, faculty, athletes and current and former Division III coaches and athletic directors will review the viability of the school having a football team.

MARYLAND: Interim coach Matt Canada announced that starting quarterback Kasim Hill tore the ACL in his left knee during last week’s game at Indiana, making this the second straight season he’s had cut short by an ACL tear.

A year ago, Hill tore his right ACL in the third game of his freshman season. Now, he’s got to deal with surgery and rehabilitation for a second time.

BOWL GAME: The Myrtle Beach Bowl is coming to South Carolina’s Grand Strand resort area in 2020, and will be shared by Conference USA, the Mid-American Conference and the Sun Belt.

The conferences and ESPN Events announced the new Myrtle Beach Bowl. The network will own, operate and televise the game.

The three conferences will participate in the game four times each between from 2020-25. The game will be played at Brooks Stadium, home of Coastal Carolina, located about 10 miles west of the beach and golf resort. Coastal Carolina is a member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl would bring the number of FBS bowl games to 40 if all the current bowls are still operating in 2020.

AUBURN: Defensive end Nick Coe will miss Saturday’s game against Liberty with an unspecified injury.

Coach Gus Malzahn said Coe has “got kind of a wrist-type situation.” He says he’s not ready to speculate on Coe’s status for the regular season finale against No. 1 Alabama.

Coe leads the Tigers with seven sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss.

